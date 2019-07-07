Clear

Two North Iowa sisters raise butterflies

It's an effort to raise the butterfly population.

after many years of decline... the world wildlife fund for nature has found the monarch butterfly population is starting to increase. two forest city sisters and some of their friends are joining in to help that cause. jamie kite and jessica hahn are raising butterflies in their homes. they scout for eggs on milkweed plants á and bring them back in order to for them to grow from caterpillars into butterflies. once they reach maturity stage á they are then released. hahn says they take great care in order for the population to thrive.xxx "we're pretty cautious of chemicals that we use around the milkweed, we don't use any weed killers or misquito spray, that sort of thing." hahn and kite mention that people can allow butterfly habitats to thrive by planting more milkweed and native plants á and
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
