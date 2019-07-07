Speech to Text for North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a mason city institution has reached a milestone... and they're celebrating it the right way by inviting the public. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the story of the north iowa youth center turning 21 years old.xxx since its start in 1998... the north iowa youth center has seen many kids come and go through their doors. but their mission remains the same today á changing one child at a time. nat of kids playing it's an anniversary worth celebrating. for 21 years... the north iowa youth center has provided an outlet for kids to hang out á learn á play games á and make friends. kristina stange (stangáy) first came to the center when she was 8 years old. even with her having some intellectual disabilities á the center welcomed her in immediately. "my good friend's mom was a member, and she told my mom that 'maybe kristina should go here every time now.' her mom tina has some positive words about the leader of the center á regan banks. "he influences the kids, he's a mentor, he does a lot in our community, and i really appreciate it." in mason city á the center initially started out with just 14 kids in 19á98. since then á more than 7á thousand kids have been