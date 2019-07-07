Speech to Text for Charley Western Trail replacement bridge update

becoming reality. the city... iowa dáoát... and the corps of engineers have approved plans for the replacement bridge on the charley western trail. the bridge will be slightly lower than the old one á and will include two deck observation bays á conduit and bases for five lights á railings á and some approach trail reconstructio n. bernice toepfer (topá fur) uses the portion of the trail that is still open á and says she's excited for the trail to be completely reopen... and to maybe even extend the bike trail system in the county.xxx "we have the beautiful cedar river, i'd say make use of it. whatever way you can to draw tourists in and people that like to ride bikes or people that like to go fishing or camping, that sort of thing." the city is hoping for the project to begin