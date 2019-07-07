Speech to Text for People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

it seemed like everyone was celebrating the uás women's national soccer team becoming fourá time world cup champions today... that includes watch parties in our area!xxx cheering decked out in red á white á and blue... people in rochester watched the game at a couple different viewing gatherings today. we stopped by one of them and talked to fans, including this young soccer team that came to watch together. on the last day of the fourth of july weekend, fans say the national team is making them proud.xxx very proud. i mean they're giving their all, they have that momentum, they carry it anywhere. <my favorite thing about watching how well they are is because then maybe like i might be able to do that when i get older like that too. same! same!same!> the site of the 20á23 women's world