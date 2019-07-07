Speech to Text for Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

about 30 homes in pine island are getting spruced up this week.. and it's all thanks to volunteers. the summer camp "teen serve" is in pine island and will be fixing up homes for elderly residents throughout the week. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how it's making a difference.xxx about 150 kids from across the midwest are in pine island, hoping that by using a simple tool like a paint brush, they can change people's lives. luggage and tools are being unloaded, as campers come to pine island elementary school for the "teen serve" camp this week. makenzie hicklin is from iowa... this is her fourth time at this camp. it's just the experience you get when you're on teen serve. it's just the experience you go through, it's undescribable. during the christianábased camp... kids help fix up homes for the elderly... doing everything from painting to putting in wheel chair ramps. grant pody is from nashvilee, this is his 7th year at teen serve. you just build so many friendships out here that are longá lasting. it's just the people that keep you coming back and even the residents of the homes you're working on. it's one resident in particular that pody remembers... a blind man who needed help to get into his home. and he walked out onto his porch. we build him a wheel chair ramp because he couldn't see to get into his house. he put his hands on the railing and said "this feels amazing." that was one that really impacted me because he was so grateful. he wanted to spend as much time with us as possible. and i really think that changed his life for the better. throughout the next week, the campers will work on 27 homes... and if they have time, will work on more, since around 115 pine island residents applied for help. and it's the help, that campers are happy to give. it should make anyone feel great, knowing that you're helping someone and that you're changing their life and that you're doing good, god's work. the kids will start working on people's homes tomorrow. our cameras will go with them to one of the houses they're working on where we'll talk with a homeowner about how the fixing up is changing their