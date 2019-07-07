Clear

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Honkers have now won two out of three.

to mayo field in the thunder bay border cats slider is doing the best he can to block my shot, dwayne marshall was on the mound for the honkers and he looked good today, he had nine strikeouts and allowed just one run in five innings. this would be his only run allowed, in the first, rochester can't turn the double play as thunder bay's jake engel scores, it's 1 to zero.. we move to the second, andy armstrong grounds one to third, thomas grilli makes the dive but can't field it cleanly. honkers would tie the game up. three innings later, bases juiced and ryan ober adds the punch the team needed.. the pole blocked my
