Clear

Renowned stunt dogs performing in Charles City

Dogs that were adopted via shelter or rescue nationally known for performing tricks performing at 4th of July celebration.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

while they are supposed to be working./// you may have seen some of these dogs on táv. this afternoon á they performed live in front of an audience in charles city. chris perondi's all star stunt dogs performed some high flying tricks á like back flips and even hand stands á at this year's fourth of july celebration in charles city and get this á all of the dogs were adopted from shelters or area rescues. abby cline is one of the trainers and hosts of the stunt dogs. she says there are a couple of messages the show would like to share with audeinces á including spaying and neutering their pets.xxx "we're hoping that people can see all the really amazing, cool things our dogs can do and it inspires them to get a rescue dog instead of going to a breeder." there are three crews that perform nationwide from march to november á including one performing at valley
