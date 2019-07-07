Brooke's Weather Forecast

Clear

Nice start to the week

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

i'm joined now by kimt news three's brooke mckivergan... loving this saturday sunshine? there's plenty more of it coming our way! starting sunday, dew points will steadily begin to drop as higher pressure sets up to the north. this will also dry out our conditions with mostly sunny skies returning coming into the new work week á keeping rain chances to the south of us for several days. our next chance for showers and storms returns tuesday under mostly cloudy skies before more sunshine moves in to finish off the work week. tonight: partly cloudy lows: near 60 winds: ne 5 mph sunday: mostly sunny highs: upper 70s winds: light & variable sunday night: partly cloudy lows: low 60s thanks brooke./// the town of marshalltown is
Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
