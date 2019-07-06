Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County Full Story

Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Diving catches left and right, fans saw a show.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

game as they hosted the waterloo bucks. a lovely night for baseball as slider signs an autograph for the kids. rochester has the lead until waterloo's blake wagenseller grounds a base hit up the middle. a run will score it's tied in the third. then we get the defense going, matt campos grounds a base hit to left. but the honkers vinni tosti comes up firing and wagenseller is thrown out at home. waterloo looks to answer that with a nice play of their own. campos with the diving stop and the throw over to first for the out. not to be outdone, shot into centerfield, kyler mcmahon gives chase and he makes a sliding catch. we had web gems all night. bucks would put an end to that as alex ronnebaum slaps a shot to right field that falls, waterloo is going to grab to go
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking summer sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

Image

Hazardous flooding impacts residents

Image

Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Parklet is open for business

Image

Channel One needs help after flooding

Image

Garbage truck law

Image

Banning hairstyle discrimination

Image

Man pinned under truck

Image

Softball highlights: Crestwood and St. Ansgar go 11 innings in marathon game

Community Events