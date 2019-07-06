Speech to Text for Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

game as they hosted the waterloo bucks. a lovely night for baseball as slider signs an autograph for the kids. rochester has the lead until waterloo's blake wagenseller grounds a base hit up the middle. a run will score it's tied in the third. then we get the defense going, matt campos grounds a base hit to left. but the honkers vinni tosti comes up firing and wagenseller is thrown out at home. waterloo looks to answer that with a nice play of their own. campos with the diving stop and the throw over to first for the out. not to be outdone, shot into centerfield, kyler mcmahon gives chase and he makes a sliding catch. we had web gems all night. bucks would put an end to that as alex ronnebaum slaps a shot to right field that falls, waterloo is going to grab to go