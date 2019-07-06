Speech to Text for Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

tonight at 10.// in northwood, the vikings are looking to continue their hot streak as the baseball regular season in north iowa winds down. facing a strong oelwein team, i had the chance to speak with a couple of captains about how a win against the huskies would add momentum before the playoffs.// "it would be nice to go into playoffs or keep our winning streak going, so we got three in a row now so having another one would be nice. i think it would set the standards of what we need to do when we come in to playoffs. we got to keep it going, just keep the momentum on to the action as northwood kensett hosts oelwein, check this out very first inning, vikings catcher catcher kael juselth fires a bullet to third and the huskies dom thompson tries his best to avoid the tag but he's out... vikings would start their offense in the first as cade hengesteg hits a shot to deep right center field, that gets all the way to the wall as gavin varner has to push the bat out of the way to score. very next inning a hit and run for the huskies is played beautiful just over the head of the shortstop.. zach wegner will score as oelwein puts up four in the inning. to the third, vikings carter stevenson smokes it to deep center. caden schrage is going to score all the way from first... northwood would tie it, but oelwein would go on to win 7 to 6.//