Speech to Text for Hazardous flooding impacts residents

water levels in and around rochester are reaching hazardous levels after last night's torrential rainfall. take a look á this is video from last night. parts of olmsted and dodge counties saw 3 to 6 inches of rain... which flooded several highways. tonight á law enforcement is warning residents to use extreme caution around lakes... rivers and streams. kimt news three's isabella basco spoke with residents today who say they have never seen anything like it. she now joins us live á isabella? calyn... the rochester parks and recreation department is closing walking paths in many of the city parks including kutzky park due to these dangerous levels of water. they are saying to avoid these areas until they are reá opened. and today... i saw how shocked people in rochester truly are.xxx <nats > wicked water levels are rising across southern minnesota... leaving residents breathless... enthralled... and stopping in their tracks... literally. "in 20 years this is the most water i've seen in a longshot." "this is the worst i've ever seen." "you never really think that this could happen to your town." "this is the fourth of july weekend and this is what we have to contend with." and it's not just parks and trails. people's homes are hurting from the flooding. "we have had lots of water in our basement for the last several weeks." "you're inside, doing whatever and you hear storms and you don't really think that much is coming down, that fast." "it's like it's winter but it's not icy. it's just these huge ponds on sidewalks and green slime. people are pumping, pumping, pumping." "i have water coming through one of the exhaust vents having to figure out why i have a wet ceiling, wet roof." these high waters are leaving residents panicked... hoping mother nature won't repeat another storm... like last night. "you feel a little unsettled, a little unnerved." "it rains like this, it's not good for our waterways and our fish." "just keeping those people affected in our thoughts."/// calyn... cascade creek... south fork zumbro in rochester and oxbow park are areas under minor flooding for now. live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3./// thank you