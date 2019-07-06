Speech to Text for Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

calyn thompson./// it's a story we first broke last night. the body of a missing man has been found. we first told you at the beginning of last month that illinois man á larry howlett á went missing while staying at a cerro gordo county camp ground. just last night... the 48áyeará old's body was found in the camp of the woods pond at rock falls. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with the sheriff's office as well as howlett's close friend today and has our story.xxx since the initial report of larry howlett's disappearance came out on june 8th... investigators and friends of larry... have been searching the area around his camper. kevin teckenbrock has known larry since they were 10 years old á and grew up near chicago. he describes larry as very laid back á and sociable. "that's what was so surprising was in the 2 days he was at the campground, he made friends and went tubing down the river with them, and then disappeared. that was the hardest part." when he heard the news á he immediately sprung into action á conducting a search of his own á and posting updates daily via social media. "me and some of the locals that live in that area started searching. we searched the riverbanks, we searched the river, we searched every inch of the campground." deputy sheriff tami cavett assisted in part of the search. while law enforcement agencies concentrated most of their search on the river near his camper á where he was last seen á they did look over the pond where he would later be found á but were not able to find any sign of him. "that area had been searched with cadaver dogs, we had drones that had gone over. it was a thick, wooded area, and we did not think that he would be down in that area, there was no reason or indication that he knew that area. therefore, that area wasn't as searched as often as the river and the riverbanks had been." now that larry has been found á it can provide some sense of closure. "having his body, being able to lay him to rest, let the family mourn him, that's the first and foremost. secondary is finding out what happened. but ultimately... not knowing is the worst part, and for 35 days, we had no idea." his body has been transported to the state medical examiner's office in des moines for an autopsy. in cerro gordo many agencies assisted with the search. howlett's death remains under investigation.///