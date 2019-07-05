Speech to Text for Parklet is open for business

continuing coverage continuing coverage this evening on a rochester resturaunt's efforts to use recycled trees for an outdoor seating area, called a parklet. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now from the parklet, brooke? live katie, this seating area has been 3 months in the making... and was quite the controversy within the community. but now one visionary's idea has finally come to fruis great! itt day, enjoying a little happy hour beer" let's rewind... before we got to this perfect day, three months ago, i was sitting down with grand rounds brewing owner tessa leung who was proposing this parklet to the city. however, one of the biggest pieces of controversy was that the parklet would take up three parking spots. "2 of the spaces are already just 15 minute loading zones so people just come and people go and the other one is a 30 minute one that people don't use or people get really anxious about." ultimately, the city ended up approving a one year permit for tessa and winehold tree service to recycle trees that had emerald ashe borer disease and turn them into an outdoor seating area... which rochester residents say outweighs the parking spots that preceeded the parklet. "i'm not bothered at all i parked around the corner, i didn't miss them and i like sitting out here." "i think its great i think we need more of this where people can sit out and be in the sun an ejoy the view and i don't think the couple parking spaces really should matter and i think the other businesses, people will see the other businesses and go there too so i think it's a win win for everybody." tessa tells me she's excited for the options of the community space through the winter "i mean if there were some heaters or something out here, i'd hang out out here in the winter!" and plans to have fire places and blankets in the area for people to continue enjoying this is a one year prototype, so tessa will collect data and see how the community reacts this year and then decide if she'd like to re apply next year. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. overall the project is going to cost grand rounds about 8 thousand dollars... but they got a grant through the university of minnesota wood extension for just over 6 thousand dollars. /// when we drive... we all know we have to slow down