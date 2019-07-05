Speech to Text for Channel One needs help after flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

saw immense flooding. and now people are still seeing the affects of the rain. channel one food bank is just one of the many who are still struggling after the heavy rain. take a look at this video from last frday. the outside of their building flooded... including the parking lot. but what's having the (largest impact is that five of the trucks they use to transport food to and from donors are flooded and out of commission. those with channel one say they may even need to claim some of the trucks as totalled... which is going to continue to set them back in how much they're able to serve the community. but the support from those who are able to give has been "the community members have been reaching out to support channel one and what's been humbling is their support is at the center of their support is the individuals we serve and that's what's important that we're providing nutritious food to those individuals." if you'd like to show your support to channel one... you can head to our website kimt dot com and we'll have a link for you to do so