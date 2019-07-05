Speech to Text for Garbage truck law

when we drive... we all know we have to slow down and steer clear of fire trucks and police cars. now in minnesota á you have to do the same for garbage trucks too. drivers have to be more aware of garbage trucks that are stopped or parked in a traffic lane. if their lights are on... it's the law to give that truck as much room as possible before passing. one driver in rochester thinks the new law is a good idea.xxx i mean, they got their job too and they are picking up garbage and everything. it should be like a school bus and everything. as long as you aren't going too far, you should be able to stop." governor walz signed the bill into law in june. it's known as the "slow down to get around" law. /// our hair is a huge part of how a lot of people express their identities. but some might