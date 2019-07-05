Speech to Text for Banning hairstyle discrimination

law. /// our hair is a huge part of how a lot of people express their identities. but some might feel discriminated against for having unique hairstyles like dreads... braids or cornrows. but california is taking steps to stop that. kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to people at a rochester barber shop to get their take on this and joins us live now.xxx live katie... today... i talked to a barbor and the president of the naacp chapter in rochester who says the hairstyle discrimination law in california is a step in the right direction since this type of discrimination has been a problem for far too long. xxx <nats > at adrins sports barbershop... you'll find kristian edwards working hard to help people look their best. but not everyone has accepted edwards for his appearance. "my 8th grade year, i had a design in my hair and my principal at the time thought that it was gangárelated. just because i had a design in my hair, i had to cut all of my hair bald." it's a feeling that didn't sit right with edwards... "i just felt like that's unfair and not right. at the end of the day, you should judge people off of their actions, like i said before and not what they look like." w.c. jordan is the president of the naacp chapter in rochester and says this law is revolutionary.. . because it requires employers to change any discriminatory hiring practices. "i think that employers need to look at more a person's education, their experience, than looking at a hairstyle alone." jordan hopes this law gets people across the country talking... including in minnesota. "legally, if they did this in california, then hopefully it will spread this law is called the crown act and a few other states have proposed similar measures. just last month... a bill was introduced to the new jersey legislature that would also ban hairstyle discrimination. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the law goes into effect january 1st of 2020.