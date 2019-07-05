Clear
Softball highlights: Crestwood and St. Ansgar go 11 innings in marathon game

Fans received free softball in Cresco.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

has been earlier in softball what a game between st. ansgar and crestwood.. both pitchers were rolling. top of the fifth, saints have the lead and they catch a break here. laken lienhard throws it to first but it's dropped. that allows a run to score it's 2 to nothing saints. bottom of the sixth, bases loaded and keelee andera bloops it to right and it falls for a base hit, two runs score and we are tied up. we go to the 11th, that's right you heard me in the 11th brooklyn hackbart with the huge base hit that falls in right field. saints grab the lead in this marathon. eigth grader mallory juhl went all 11 innings and gets the k to end the game. 10 of those innings she pitched scoreless as st. ansgar wins 3 to 2.// "is your arm tired after this? surprisingly no, usually it is but it's not today. i was just like wow, what an amazing experience i'm having out here and i'm so glad i got to play with these amazing girls. it gives me a lot of confidence saying that we can take on whatvever comes to us and i feel we can
