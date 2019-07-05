Speech to Text for Skipping work in the summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

during the winter months á it's pretty typical to call in sick to work with the flu or a cold... but this time of year people are calling in for a whole other reason. summer fever. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in our mason city newsroom with more about this phenomenon that is leaving offices empty.xxx newsroom katie á according to an online survey by a consulting firm á 25 percent of workers admitted to calling in sick during the summer, just so they could enjoy the good weather. xxx "it's hot outside, people want to spend time out there. go fishing, swimming, you know, all that fun stuff." there's no holiday that screams summer more than the fourth of july. over at clear lake, there were plenty of people out enjoying live music and the carnivalálike atmosphere. there's no doubt, someone in the crowd called in sick to be here. jordan graham from mason city admitted to me that he has called in sick to work to enjoy a day of summer. "i wouldn't say that i haven't done it a few times, because i have, you know. everyone wants to make excuses here and there you know. as long as they work hard." justin allen and his friends are enjoying their summer at clear lake park. he says he has never played hooky, because he loves his job. "i cant say that i've ever done that. i guess that's partially because i work outside, so maybe i get to enjoy the weather no matter what." allen did admit that someone very close to him was guilty of using a sick day for a summer fling. "right now my girlfriend is kind of playing of all the people i talked to this evening, i would say about half actually admitted to doing this, but not surprisingly, most of them didn't want to say that on camera. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick. on the flipside of that same study á about 78 percent of the people polled said they felt like their coá workers get less done on the job during the summer.