Speech to Text for Steak challenge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's time to fire up that grill or smoker and get set for the river city steak challenge, the 3rd year this has been going on. it's a sight that will probably make your mouth water. ribeye steak... you know you want it. this weekend á chefs from around the country are cooking up steaks for a chance to win money... and an entry to the sácáa world championship in texas later this year á and of course bragging rights. norwalk's matt ouverson (overáson) is the current world champion. and he's wanting to keep his title á but says consistency is key.. "start your charcoal at the same time, season everything the same time, put your steak on at the same time, do everything exactly the same every time." in mason city á the challenge goes on all weekend at macnider campgroundá and is open to the public. judges will be basing each steak on appearance á doneness á taste á texture.