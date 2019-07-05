Speech to Text for E. Coli Warning at popular North Iowa State Park

is under a swimming advisory after excessive levels of eá coli bacteria were found in the water. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in ventura with the latest. nick?xxx live i'm out here at mcintosh woods state park and this is the beach under the advisory. the iowa dánár has not closed down the beach á but they're warning swimmers to take extra precautions after taking a dip.xxx lyndsey devos and her family are camping out at the park, enjoying a four day weekend. "we went out to the beach this morning, didn't we emmerson? mhmmm. font @ 0:05" this notice was posted at the beach, warning swimmers of possible contamination. the iowa dánár thinks runoff from recent rain storms may have brought the bacteria into the lake. every week, they check eácoli levels and the sample that showed elevated levels was collected on july first. eá coli bacteria can cause stomach problems like vomiting and diarrhea or even skin infections. devos says they got some reassurance that it was still okay to swim. "we talked to the dnr guy and he said as long as we showered right afterwards, we should be good. so that's what we did." iowa dánár also recommends swimmers avoid getting the these swimming advisories are pretty common for iowa lakes around this time of year. about a week ago, the dánár issued a similiar warning for beeds lake. live in ventura, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. thanks nick. according to the iowa dánár á most of the eá coli contamination that ends up in lakes comes from manure and inadequate septic systems or water treatment facilities.///