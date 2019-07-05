Speech to Text for Holiday weekend travel costs

fourth of july may be over á but holiday weekend travel is not. if you have travel plans á you may be wondering how expensive it will be to fill up your tank. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to break down prices in our area. annalise? live katie á i'm here on the pedestrian bridge overlooking highway 52. according to triple a... more than 41á million motorists are hitting the road this week for independence day weekend travel. "it seems to be that gas prices are lower than others. i've been doing a lot of traveling because i'm a teacher and i've been going to like illinois and gas prices are astronomical in comparison to what i've seen there." nat: jason schneider is filling up to get ready to head to portland this weekend... and he's right á minnesota prices are lower than some otheriowa al average for regular gas prices á which is sitting at $2.76 today according to triple a. independence day weekend travel is also less expensive this year than last years. right now in minnesota á a gallon will cost you $2.61 on average. last year it was $2.76. prices are lower in iowa á the average is $2.59 today. last fourth of july weekend á it was $2.75 cents. there's still a couple months left of summer travel season á and triple a analysts are anticipating a drop in prices. it's expected á nationally á that a gallon could drop below the two dollar mark this summer. "that's awesome. that's great to hear." schneider thinks this is great news á but another motorist told me gas prices don't affect him much. "not with how i drive and how many miles i put on in a day. i only live 5 miles from work so lower gas prices won't do much for me." according to triple a á if you're traveing this weekend you'll see gas prices cheaper than memorial day weekend but more expensive than the past few weeks. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. according to triple a á gas prices drop the farther south you go from our areaá and rise the farther east or west you travel this weekend.