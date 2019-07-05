Speech to Text for Holiday Drunk Driving

as criminals have become more brazen in breaking the law...law enforcement agencies have had to adapt. one north iowa county sheriff's office is looking to add a tool to their arsenal to protect not only themselves - but the criminals as well. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx tasers-pkgll-1 tasers-pkgll-3 soon - mitchell county deputies will be carrying tasers like this one with them while on patrol. and the response from the public is overwhelmingly positive. lowerthird2line:mitchell co. sheriff adding tasers osage, ia "i'd rather be tased than shot." richard brunner lives in toeterville. lowerthird2line:richard brunner toeterville, ia "if you pull a taser out, you probably have something coming at you that you really don't want to deal with right now." lowerthird2line:mitchell co. sheriff adding tasers osage, ia brunner says it's vital for law enforcement agencies to have a wide variety options at their fingertips. "if he's got a gun, and you got a stick, you're overwhelmed. but if you got a taser on your side, and you can taser him at 12 feet..." tasers-pkgll-9 sheriff greg beaver says discussions on adding tasers began last year. and the decision to purchase them came after looking at what other departments use on a regular basis. lowerthird2line:greg beaver mitchell co. sheriff "striking instruments seem to be something that's in the past, like the pr-24 batons and asp batons." lowerthird2line:mitchell co. sheriff adding tasers osage, ia beaver says adding body cameras may be coming down the pipeline... but for now, they're looking to do more research. "i'm hopeful that technology allows them to be smaller, the cameras themselves, and the video is much better. body cameras are something that i will take a strong look at in the future." in osage - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the mitchell county board of supervisors approved the purchase of 10 tasers last week. sheriff beaver says deputies will begin using them in a couple