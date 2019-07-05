Clear

Mitchel Co. Sheriff's Office Adding Tasers

We're finding out why they're just now adding the weapon to their arsenal

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 6:03 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 6:03 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Mitchel Co. Sheriff's Office Adding Tasers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as criminals have become more brazen in breaking the law...law enforcement agencies have had to adapt. one north iowa county sheriff's office is looking to add a tool to their arsenal to protect not only themselves - but the criminals as well. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has this story.xxx tasers-pkgll-1 tasers-pkgll-3 soon - mitchell county deputies will be carrying tasers like this one with them while on patrol. and the response from the public is overwhelmingly positive. lowerthird2line:mitchell co. sheriff adding tasers osage, ia "i'd rather be tased than shot." richard brunner lives in toeterville. lowerthird2line:richard brunner toeterville, ia "if you pull a taser out, you probably have something coming at you that you really don't want to deal with right now." lowerthird2line:mitchell co. sheriff adding tasers osage, ia brunner says it's vital for law enforcement agencies to have a wide variety options at their fingertips. "if he's got a gun, and you got a stick, you're overwhelmed. but if you got a taser on your side, and you can taser him at 12 feet..." tasers-pkgll-9 sheriff greg beaver says discussions on adding tasers began last year. and the decision to purchase them came after looking at what other departments use on a regular basis. lowerthird2line:greg beaver mitchell co. sheriff "striking instruments seem to be something that's in the past, like the pr-24 batons and asp batons." lowerthird2line:mitchell co. sheriff adding tasers osage, ia beaver says adding body cameras may be coming down the pipeline... but for now, they're looking to do more research. "i'm hopeful that technology allows them to be smaller, the cameras themselves, and the video is much better. body cameras are something that i will take a strong look at in the future." in osage - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the mitchell county board of supervisors approved the purchase of 10 tasers last week. sheriff beaver says deputies will begin using them in a couple
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking an active pattern into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Steak challenge

Image

E. Coli Warning at popular North Iowa State Park

Image

Holiday weekend travel costs

Image

Holiday Drunk Driving

Image

Mitchel Co. Sheriff's Office Adding Tasers

Image

New Turf Field Coming to Stadium

Image

Extra Enforcement on Minnesota Waters

Image

Spay and neuter your pets

Image

Teacher Shortage

Image

Tracking Another Active Afternoon and Evening

Community Events