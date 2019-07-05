Speech to Text for Tracking Another Active Afternoon and Evening

"fireworks fix" over clear lake. our recent pattern of activity continues today however much of the day will remain on the drier side. i'm watching the western part of the region as strong storms are already building in both south dakota and nebraska. these storms will track eastward, toward us, with strong storm chances moving in this afternoon and evening. some could become severe as we're, once again, under a marginal risk for damaging winds and areas of heavy rain. rain chances will continue into our weekend with severe chances a bit lower than today. starting sunday, dew points will steadily begin to drop as higher pressure sets up to the north. this will also dry out our conditions with mostly sunny skies returning coming into the new work week á keeping rain chances to the south of us for several days. our next slight chance for rain showers returns wednesday and thursday. today: partly sunny/am fog/afternoon showers & storms highs: low 80s winds: light & variable tonight: mostly cloudy/scatter ed showers & storms lows: mid 60s winds: n 3á6 saturday: mostly