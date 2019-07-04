Speech to Text for State funds earmarked to help families of fallen first responders

police and firefighters put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe. iowa wants to make sure the families of those first responders are taken care of á if the worst should happen. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki explains how the state is helping out. nick? xxx newsroom over the past couple of years, iowa has been working to extend health insurance benefits to the surviving family members. but with rising health insurance premiums... that might be hard for smaller cities and counties to afford. now a new fund has been established to cover that gap.xxx "in a tragedy like that, it's nice to have support." mason city firefighter tim cahalan supports the new iowa law that establishes a fund for families that have lost a police officer or firefighter in the line of duty. "i know it's a terrible situation, and that's getting it second hand. i can't imagine dealing with it ináhouse." on may 22nd, governor kim reynolds signed a bill into law that created the 'iowa public safety survivor benefits fund.' about 100á thousand dollars from state lottery sales will be used to finance it. that money will go toward helping families keep their health insurance. the last time mason city lost a firefighter in the line of duty was in 1973. cahalan says onátheájob safety has improved over the years. "there's a lot more risk management in today's first responder service, than there probably has been and how you learn is from mistakes, so mistakes have been made, and we'll make more, but we try to alleviate any steps that i spoke with several mason city residents off camera, and they agreed with the idea to use state lottery money to help out surviving family memebers. in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// this new law took effect on monday. before 2018 á families of a fallen first responder were not allowed to stay on their health coverage after the