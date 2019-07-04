Clear

Drunk driving in July

It's a dangerous month on Minnesota roads.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

there enjoying the fireworks... but one thing to keep note of is making sure you have a safe ride home. the national highway traffic safety administration reports more people die in drunk driving crashes in july than any other month. one big cause? this national holiday. because drinking often happens during fourth of july festivities. we talked to a woman in rochester who's seen some scary incidents happen in the summer. xxx i mean, i've known a person who crashed into a few cars after drinking and just drove off, didn't even remember it, that kind of thing, so yeah, that's a bad one." and one way you can stay safe and have fun this holiday weekend... using uber or lyft... or public transportatio n. /// governor tim walz wants to make sure everyone
Storms possible into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Community Events