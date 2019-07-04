Speech to Text for Are you proud to be an American?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day comes to an end... you might be putting aside the grill... preparing to watch the fireworks or looking back at pictures from parades. one thing we can all reflect on tonight is the notion that we are proud to be americans. it turns out... according to a gallup poll... only 45 percent of americans are "extremely" proud to be americans... a low point since this data began being collected in 2001. kimt news 3's isabella basco ventured out to find out if this data is true and is live now. isabella? live singing "and i'm proud to be an american... where at least i know i'm free." we all know this song... but is it actually true for people in minnesota? i spent the day finding the answers. xxx american flags are everywhere in the med city on this fourth of july. joseph johnson doesn't just display the flagááá he waves it with enthusiasm. "i'm just a very proud american because my dad used to be in the army and i do it for us all. i try to get the word out there and say you got to be american." we found that seniment repeated oftenááá it is great to be an american indeed. "isabella: are you guys proud to be an american? why so? does a bear poop in the woods? of course." "in this area, you see a lot of different people from different places and we all get along. and that's really good." "because there's 10á thousand lakes!" for some, though, pride sounds uncompromisin g.. "you should be proud to live where you live. if you're not proud to be an american, be proud to be russian or something like that. just leave." one immigrant knows first hand the tension caused when cultures clash. "i've been in united states for 38 years now. i pretty much grew up here. and i was told to go back home, stop taking american people's jobs when i'm an american." perhaps pride on the fourth of july is about earning it the right wayááá through dedicationááá hard work and love. "it's about the overall history of our country and quite an eventful group of characters i met out there. gallup also reports americans are most proud of the scientific success and military in the country... but they are least proud of politics. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella... the highest rate of patriotism americans felt for their country happened between 2002 and 2004./// some families may like to set off their own fireworks to celebrate