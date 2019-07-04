Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Clear
Nelson is tracking storms

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

lack of shear, however, some storms may produce gusty winds and hail. highs are expected to stay in the 80s today and friday. friday could drive in more scattered thunderstorm s, too. the disturbance that ushers in storms on friday will also push a cold front into the region. daytime temps will fall back closer to average over the weekend. saturday could push a few showers into the viewing area. sunday and monday appear to be dry as partly sunny skies will prevail, and highs warm up into the 80s next week. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: upper 60s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: storms possible highs: low 80s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, slight
Mason City
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Storms possible into Friday
