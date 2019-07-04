Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lack of shear, however, some storms may produce gusty winds and hail. highs are expected to stay in the 80s today and friday. friday could drive in more scattered thunderstorm s, too. the disturbance that ushers in storms on friday will also push a cold front into the region. daytime temps will fall back closer to average over the weekend. saturday could push a few showers into the viewing area. sunday and monday appear to be dry as partly sunny skies will prevail, and highs warm up into the 80s next week. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: upper 60s winds: w 5á10 mph tomorrow: storms possible highs: low 80s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, slight president trump is throwing a 4th of july celebration in washington