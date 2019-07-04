Speech to Text for Busy campgrounds and severe weather meet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weekend... area campgrounds. but as kimt news 3's maleeha kamal is finding out á campágoers need a plan for when severe weather hits.xxx on the scene look live: with the sun out severe weather is not on peoples mind but that could change. yogi bear jellystone park has a shelton for that occasion. this puddle is just a small reminder of heavy rain we've endured of late. julie haskins sot "when we left mankato were a little bit concerned because we saw a lot of rain but this day has been surprisingly nice when the sunshine out." despite the recent storms julie haskins and her family packed up their camper and made their way over to yogi bear's jellystone park. julie haskins sot "we've been camping for three years. we are new to it but we love it." pam brown runs the park and says fourth of july is one of the buisest weekends. (nats) and the rain doesn't dampen their fun. (video of playing bags) haskins and friends have yet to encounter a storm. julie haskins sot "if something were to happen we would hope that the campgrounds would let their campers know that severe weather is coming in and provide shelter for us. pam brown: "we have an emergency plan in play all of our parks do for a variety of different occurrences." brown says the campground is prepared for severe weather. " we do have a tornado storm shelter in the back of our property." this shelter has lighting and can provide shelter for all there are slim chances for severe weather but that could change. the best way to stay upátoádate on the latest weather changes á is by downloading the kimt storm team 3 weather app. i just text nelson directly. but the app is available on google play and