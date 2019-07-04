Clear
Volunteer of the Month

We're introducing you to our volunteer of the month.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

á diamond jo casino and first citizens bank á recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back. as we celebrate our nation's independence á we're also celebrating a man who's served both his country á and his community. kimt news three first at four anchor raquel hellman introduces us to our volunteer of the month.xxx when you walk into the forest city food bank á you'll find wayne johns. "it's what you do when you retire." wayne is a veteran á and he also does a lot of work for the american legion. "he just impressed me as a person serving not only his country á but now serving the community. and i thought people like this need to be recognized." we agree á and that's why wayne is our july giving your best volunteer of the month. "well, i'm definitely surprised." surprised á and gracious á with a simple message to share. "volunteering is great." in forest city á raquel hellman á kimt news 3./// if you know someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community á we'd love to hear from you. to nominate someone for volunteer of the month á head over to kimt dot com and click on the "giving your best" link under the "community" tab./// coming up in sports á it's the fourth of july which means today was the
