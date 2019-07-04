Speech to Text for Food and grilling safety

a popular part of the fourth of july is grilling out. but before you light up the grill you might want to think twice about santitation. according to the united states department of agriculture á food poisoning is often the result of poor sanitation cory hillesheim spent his fourth camping and grilling for his family. he grills so much that his friends call him the grill master... and he shares how he makes sure his product is tasty... (and safe.xxx "if you use the grill that some campgrounds have you have to make sure its really clean if you like bring your own girlls you know whats on it whats around it but if you the camp grounds grill you don't know what was stored on it before. he says the most important part of grilling at the campgrounds is to be a courteous neighbor and clean up after new at six while most businesses are closed on the fourth of july á one place can get pretty busy for