Speech to Text for Preparing the pyrotechnics

0á8../// if you're like me, one of your favorite parts of the 4th of july is the fireworks. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is taking us behind the scenes as one city's firefighters prepare for the big night.xxx on the scene everyone celebrates the fourth of july differently whether its hotdogs by the pool or just relaxing with family... usually the night ends with a big display of fireworks. but who is behind the scenes making sure those fireworks go off without a hitch? for over 30 years, the stewartville fire department has been tasked with putting the show together safely á for the whole city to enjoy. the department has to be licensed by the city to do it á and they even have pyrotecnicians on their team making sure the explosives are safely lit. and a variety of precautionary measures are taken to ensure the safety of both their team, and the community. "when we fire these off we've got a lot of cables so we're a great distance away when we're firing we also have a fire truck on scene when we're firing. we also have a fire truck on scene in regards to the area we have all of our protective gear as well in case something doesn't go the way it should." in stewartville brooke the stewartville fireworks will kick off tonight at 10á o áclock. /// a popular part of the fourth of july