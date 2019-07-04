Speech to Text for Overnight boat collision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thankfully nobody was injured in a boat crash early this morning. it happened just before 2 aá m on clear lake. edward eades of grand forks á north dakota was driving a boat when it struck a dock and a docked vessel. the dock and boat endured some damage á but thankfully eades and two passengers weren't hurt. however á eades has been charged with boating while intoxicated./// the unfortunate event is serving as an important reminder... alcohol and boating don't mix. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at clear lake where it all happened. alex á what is law enforcement doing this weekend to make sure it doesn't happen again?xxx live george á across the state and across the country á lakes like clear lake will be chalk full of boaters á tubersá and waterskiiers. but they don't want alcohol to dampen the festivities... which means extra patrol and longer shifts during the weekend. and it's all to avoid anything giong seriously wrong.xxx nat of boats a fleet of boats will be on area lakes this weekend. but drunken boaters can end up like this. around two this morning á a 1997 cobalt boat struck this 2014 skier's choice supra sá c. it caused some damage to the boat and the dock. "i heard this thud, and then a motor racing momentarily." jim fogdall (fogádoll) was awake at the time of the accident... and heard the man who struck the boat calling 9á 1á1. "and calling 911 and telling them that i was drunk, i was driving a boat drunk, and i ran into a dock." fogdall believes it could have been much worse. "the last lift was 10 feet closer to land. consequently, the boat had to travel farther over the dock and mid air before it would hit that boat. otherwise, it would've broadsided the boat at the end of the lifts." the iowa dánár is out in full force this weekend á as part of the nationwide "operation dry water" campaign. benjamin bergman's been doing it for about 15 years. "alcohol and boating it seems to be a rite of passage for some reason. with as hot as it is, the waves, the motor vibration, that plays more of an effect on the operator." so if you're out on the water this weekend... "have somebody as a sober driver. we tend to see that more, but at the same token, we still have those who really like to enjoy themselves bergman tells me if they have reason to believe someone is intoxicated or see alcohol on boardá they have a field sobriety test they can administer. live in clear lake á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. in iowa á it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content over point 0á8../// if you're like me, one of your favorite parts