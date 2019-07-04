Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Emergency room visits

July is a busy time for hospitals.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Emergency room visits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clean up after new at six while most businesses are closed on the fourth of july á one place can get pretty busy for the holiday... the emergency room. according to the consumer product safety commission á nationwide in july about 180 people per day in end up visitng the eár with fireworksá related injuries. most of the people hurt by fireworks have injuries to their fingers and hands. shawn argos (areágus) lives in mason city and has seen first hand what a fireworks he and his buddies were playing with firecrackers, passing them back and forth and he blew out his eye and also hurt his fingers. so, he ended up with an artificial eye. and you might want to think twice about giving sparklers to children. they burn at 2á thousand degrees á which is almost hot enough to parades across the area saw quite the turnout today. we're hearing from an attendee in clear lake about why this one's his favorite.///
Mason City
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Storms possible into Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Busy campgrounds and severe weather meet

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Food and grilling safety

Image

Preparing the pyrotechnics

Image

Overnight boat collision

Image

Emergency room visits

Image

Independence Day Parade

Image

Addressing MN Fuel Shortage

Image

Parents Distracted at Pool

Community Events