Independence Day Parade

We're looking at the celebration in Clear Lake

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:39 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

this morning found clear lake holding its independence day parade. politicians á local businesses á and yes á veterans á were featured in today's parade. the parade concluded before the bottom fell out.. tony spencer is a marine corps veteran á semper fiáá and has attended the parade for years. he says the parade means so much to clear lake.xxx "it's good because it draws people from the surrounding communities to enjoy themselves. clear lake's got a great 4th of july celebration with the parade and the carnival and the fireworks, and the lake of course. i think it's a fun time and everyone
