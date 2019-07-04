Speech to Text for Independence Day Parade

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning found clear lake holding its independence day parade. politicians á local businesses á and yes á veterans á were featured in today's parade. the parade concluded before the bottom fell out.. tony spencer is a marine corps veteran á semper fiáá and has attended the parade for years. he says the parade means so much to clear lake.xxx "it's good because it draws people from the surrounding communities to enjoy themselves. clear lake's got a great 4th of july celebration with the parade and the carnival and the fireworks, and the lake of course. i think it's a fun time and everyone