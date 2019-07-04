Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Addressing MN Fuel Shortage

The action Gov. Walz is taking to ensure drivers don't get stranded

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Addressing MN Fuel Shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of people in minnesota are expected to hit the road this fourth of july despite a minnesota fuel shortage at some gas stations.. to ensure drivers don't get stranded.. an executive order from governor tim walz is in effect á lifting some restrictions on drivers transporting gasoline á diesel fuel á or fuel oil. we caught up with jeff goodew at the pump... fueling up to meet family for the holiday. he says he's thankful the governor is looking out for people who want to spend the fourth with their family. xxx he made sure on the biggest travel day of the year that there's plenty of gas supply for people that want to join family friends and relatives and enjoy the celebration of americas birthday. the executive order remains in effect for 30 days or until direct
Mason City
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking On and Off Rain for the 4th
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Independence Day Parade

Image

Addressing MN Fuel Shortage

Image

Parents Distracted at Pool

Image

The real meaning behind the Fourth of July

Storm Team 3: Tracking storms the rest of the week, some severe

Image

Tracking On & Off Showers for the 4th

StormTeam 3: Tracking scattered rain chances for the 4th

Image

Where are they now?

Image

SAW: Mason City Pitchers

Image

Mason City Fireworks Ordinances

Community Events