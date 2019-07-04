Speech to Text for Addressing MN Fuel Shortage

thousands of people in minnesota are expected to hit the road this fourth of july despite a minnesota fuel shortage at some gas stations.. to ensure drivers don't get stranded.. an executive order from governor tim walz is in effect á lifting some restrictions on drivers transporting gasoline á diesel fuel á or fuel oil. we caught up with jeff goodew at the pump... fueling up to meet family for the holiday. he says he's thankful the governor is looking out for people who want to spend the fourth with their family. xxx he made sure on the biggest travel day of the year that there's plenty of gas supply for people that want to join family friends and relatives and enjoy the celebration of americas birthday. the executive order remains in effect for 30 days or until direct