Speech to Text for Parents Distracted at Pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bond./// when storms stay at bay long enough families are out enjoying the suná splashed summer weather. kids are eager to jump in the pool... but safe kids worldwide reveals parents aren't keeping an eye on them in the water. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live poolside... jeremiah what's distracting parents? xxx george... phones are the culprits. it can take a split second for an accident to happen. that's why officials are urging parents to put their devices away and watch their kids play. xxx nat:splash vo:it's the time of the year every kid looks forward to... no school... warm weather and swimming. sot: they look like they're doing alright. vo:holly stewart is kicking back and enjoying the hot holiday weather. while she's relaxing poolside... she keeps an eagle eye on her little ones. sot: my daughter is super comfortable swimming and has had lots of lessons and i let her swim pretty much as much as she wants. she just passed her deep water test. her friend however is not as strong of a swimmer so i really have to keep my eye on her. vo: a study from safe kids worldwide... says parents are too often distracted by devices while their kids are in the water. nationally drowning remains the number one cause of death for children ages one to four years old. sot: i'm a little paranoid about that so i make sure i keep my eyes on the kid. vo:fritha meyer is taking a dip in the pool with her daughter. she says the best way to keep an eye on your kids... is to put the phone down and hop in water. sot: you'll never have this day again. i think it's so important to spend and be present with your kids during every moment. even with lifeguards on duty, parents should remain alert. safe kids worldwide recommends introducing kids to water as early as possible. and also everyone in the family should know how to perform cápárá in case of emergency. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. for more recommendatio ns about preparing your kids to be in water... head to káiámátá dotácom and search for this story under local