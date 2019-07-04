Clear

Tracking On & Off Showers for the 4th

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 7:07 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 7:07 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... we're kicking off the 4th of july holiday with a bit of good luck! although rain chances still linger through the day the highest chances look to fall mainly during the afternoon hours á before any firework celebrations. that being said, the area remains under a marginal risk for severe weather and although chances may be on the lower side during the evening hours, there are still chances and nothing can be completely ruled out at this time. the main threats if storms become severe will be hail and wind. beside the offá andáon rain, temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s alongside high dew points and very muggy air. the weekend is looking better thanks to drier air lowering dew points and rain chances. temps will, however, be falling back below average and into the 70s (trust me, it'll feel nice!). today: patchy am fog/scattered showers & storms highs: mid 80s winds: s 5á10 mph tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d rain lows: upper 60s winds: s 5á10 mph friday:
Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
