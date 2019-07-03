Speech to Text for Where are they now?

here at káiámát we like to keep up with our college athletes that go to the next level. niacc baseball has been a hot bed for the sport with several players in the minors á so where are they now? bryce ball is in hi first season with the danville braves and is hitting .349 with 13 runs á five of them homers. brandon williamson is in the mariners organization with the everett aquasox á listed as a pitcher. robbie glendinning is with the altoona curve á hitting .370 with 13 home runs. malique ziegler is with the fort myers miracle á currently on the injured team uásáa and