Where are they now?

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

here at káiámát we like to keep up with our college athletes that go to the next level. niacc baseball has been a hot bed for the sport with several players in the minors á so where are they now? bryce ball is in hi first season with the danville braves and is hitting .349 with 13 runs á five of them homers. brandon williamson is in the mariners organization with the everett aquasox á listed as a pitcher. robbie glendinning is with the altoona curve á hitting .370 with 13 home runs. malique ziegler is with the fort myers miracle á currently on the injured team uásáa and
Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
