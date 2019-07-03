Speech to Text for Mason City Fireworks Ordinances

mason city is celebrating the fourth of july a day early, with a fireworks show at mohawk stadium. but all day the air has been filled with the pops and bangs of people lighting off their own explosives.. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city for the big celebration, nick?xxx live the fireworks here at mohawk stadium have just begun and it is an impressive display. earlier today i visited a fireworks tent to see how folks are celebrating the fourth.xxx "enjoy it and have a blast... literally a blast." business is booming... no pun intended... at this fireworks tent in mason city. daniel cobeen says he loves setting of his own pyrotechnics show. "it's something that i haven't done much before and being in the military i like the big bang, you know." i asked cobeen if he knew what the laws were in mason city for setting off fireworks. "to be honest with you, i don't know. except for, like tonight, i'm going to hear them for 24 hours from now until... you know what i mean?" austin wildeboer (willáduháboar) was also a little hesitant to say he knew the rules... "i know there's the ordinance of the hours that you can set them off, which i believe is until 9 tonight." mason city police posting this reminder on their facebook page... fireworks can only be used on july 3rd and 4th from 6 pám until 11 pám. they can only be used on private property and not within 200 yards of a school, hospital, or nursing home. the people i spoke with all agree that the fourth of july is a time to celebrate our freedom... responsibly. "i think a lot of people just look at it as a time to do the fireworks and all that but at the end of the day, you got to remember that there are people overseas fighting for the opportunity for us to have this." if you get caught breaking the fireworks ordinance, there's a 250 dollar fine plus court costs. live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.///