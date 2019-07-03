Clear

Animal testing at Mayo Clinic

We're finding out where the hospital now stands on the matter.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

3 continues to follow complaints over animal testing filed against mayo clinic. in february.. we told you the physicians committee for responsible medicine accused mayo of violating the animal welfare act by using live animals to train emergency medicine residents. now á in a statement to kimt news 3... mayo clinic says they will no longer require the use of live animals for medical training. we found a few rochester residents in agreement with the move.xxx "i totally hate it, and i think it's something not human to be done for the animals." in a statement to kimt news 3... dr. john pippin of the physicians committee for responsible medicine says they applaud mayo clinic for using noná animal humaná based methods as the standard for emergency medical training and for responding to their request.
