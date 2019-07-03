Speech to Text for Animal testing at Mayo Clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 continues to follow complaints over animal testing filed against mayo clinic. in february.. we told you the physicians committee for responsible medicine accused mayo of violating the animal welfare act by using live animals to train emergency medicine residents. now á in a statement to kimt news 3... mayo clinic says they will no longer require the use of live animals for medical training. we found a few rochester residents in agreement with the move.xxx "i totally hate it, and i think it's something not human to be done for the animals." in a statement to kimt news 3... dr. john pippin of the physicians committee for responsible medicine says they applaud mayo clinic for using noná animal humaná based methods as the standard for emergency medical training and for responding to their request./// mason city is celebrating the fourth of july a day early, with a fireworks show at mohawk stadium. but all day the air has been filled with the pops and bangs