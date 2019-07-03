Speech to Text for Albert Lea Grand Marshal

independence day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices men and women make to ensure freedom for all americans. in albert lea... that is exactly what paradeá goers are doing by honoring alden resident and world war ii veteran richard thunstedt as the grand marshal for their third of july parade. kimt news 3's isabella basco got to meet a true american hero today. talk to richard thunstedt and he has quite the story to tell after serving in the u.s. navy from 1942 to 1945 aboard the uss salt lake city. and even though much time has passed between world war ii and now... thunstedt says he still carries those memories from war with him. it was a celebration that might have been captured by norman rockwell : a small town parade featuring music... dancing and lots of laughter. but albert lea chose to embrace the true meaning of the fourth of july by selecting a grand marshall from the greatest generation, richard thunstedtááá a world war two sailor. . "you're so dedicated to what you're doing. i was a readyman aboard ship and you are so dedicated to what you are doing that life just goes on. the best you can make of it." his experiences aboard the pensacola á class uss salt lake city that took part in more combat engagements than any other ship in the pacific remain with him 75á years after the war. "the war was over. i didn't have to run. but it's so ingrained in you when you are out there and life is just a click and then you're gone." he hopes sharing his story will allow us all to take stock of what an immense privilege it is to be an american. "there's no country in the whole world that equals america, the freedom we have and the things that we have that other people don't have any place." clearly thunstedt's story is our story: the story of freedom. the third of july parade headed up by thunstedt started at the freeborn county fairgrounds and ended at central park. this was the 30th year of the third of july parade in albert lea. there were 2á thousand 500 participants and around 15á thousand attendees.