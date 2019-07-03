Speech to Text for Drive sober or get pulled over

people are hitting the roads over the july 4th holiday and police will be out looking for drunk drivers. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live in clear lake á just one of many places stepping up enforcement... nick? live katie and george á on my way out to cover this story, i saw several cars pulled over by iowa state patrol on highway 122... a sure sign that stepped up enforcement is already underway. nats: honk! the heaviest traffic you'll see is at this kwik star in clear lake. i caught up with motorist irene burkhart ... who tells me so far it's been smooth sailing in her neck of the woods. "well, we just came from ventura and went to mason city, and we really didn't find a lot of traffic." burkhart says she noticed police were out in force keeping an eye on drivers. the iowa department of public safety has begun their statewide enforcement campaign, called 'drive sober or get pulled over.' the increased enforcement will run from july 3rd through the 7th. as to whether the extra enforcement will stop those who've had too many drinks from getting behind the wheel... burkhart believes it will be an issue for years to come. "i think, because i work with women coming out of addictions and in the mason city area. i think it's a much bigger problem than what we really realize." in iowa and minnesota á á the legal limit for blood alcohol content is point oháeight. the laws also have zero tolerance for drivers under 21 who have any amount of alcohol in their system. in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3 thanks, nick. for a first offense dáuái in iowa, you will have to serve a minimum 48 hours in jail, have your license supended for at least 180 days and pay over a thousand dollars in fines. //// it is the eve of independence