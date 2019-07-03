Speech to Text for High water will impact some holiday plans

of the precipitation our area is experiencing lately may be raining on the parade of some people's fourth of july plans. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us how one local community is impacted. annalise? live katie á george á i'm here in front of the zumbro river in rochester. water levels are high in parts of the area due to recent flooding... today i was in lanesboro á where tubing á canoeing á and kayaking are popular (especially on holiday weekends. but people will have to find plans other than floating tomorrow á and maybe the rest of the weekend. nat: the root river in lanesboro is running high á fast á and brown. nat: river outfitters including little river general store are making the call to not let people rent tubes á kayaks á and canoes today or on the fourth. "i think the judgement call is more stressful than anything in all honesty just because you want people to be safe while they're out there and you don't want to make the wrong decision either." mensing hasn't decided yet if she will let people take her equipment down the river on friday or saturday... she tells me it all comes down to how much rain collects in the root the next few days. she thinks any amount of precipitation is likely to keep floaters off the river this weekend. "in the power falls that we've had the last little while, it gets us so high so fast." "our plan was while we're camping to do the bike trails and float and canoe and kayak but with the floods, that kind of got interrupted." the klynsma family was planning to float down the river on their vacation á but that won't be happening. "when i saw the river i was kind of being scared because it was really moving fast and it was muddy." they tell me they found plenty of other ways to occupy themselves in the driftless area... but mensing says a wet forecast is hard on businesses that rely on tourists. "its tough on a town that's extremely seasonal. we need every holiday weekend we can get and we need it to be sunshiney." lanesboro river outfitters tell me they all keep in contact about who is letting people go down the river with their equipment and who is not. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. rivers are a public resource á so if you'd like to take your own canoe or tube out on the fourth á you canááá but you are doing so at your own risk.