American Legion Buddy Checks

Tony Loecher thinks these calls are a good way to show veterans who may be struggling that they are not alone.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for American Legion Buddy Checks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

each day - it's estimated more than 20 veterans take their own lives. that's according to a department of veterans affairs study. vet buddy-vo-1 lowerthird2line:american legion buddy checks rochester, mn the national american legion recently decided to urge local posts to call members and former members to see how they're doing. tony loecher is commander of the american legion post 92 in rochester. he thinks "buddy checks" are a good way for the legion to show fellow veterans who may be struggling that they are not alone. xxx vet buddy-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tony loecher commander, american legion post 92 see if there's anything you can do, see how they're doing. it may be a veteran in distress that is going through a tough time and your call may be just the thing they need the american legion national executive committee urges local posts to make
Community Events