Pets & Fireworks Displays

We're learning how pet owners can put their four-legged friends at ease

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:41 PM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

can be traumatizing to pets--- the explosions can frighten them and prompt them to run away. today, k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox researched protecting your pet during fourth of july celebrations. he joins us live with his own best friend... jeremiah? pets fireworks-lintro-2 amy...i'm here with my dog bloom. she tends to hide under the couch when she hears loud noises...and firework-filled independence day celebrations are bound to cause her and other furry friends a lot of anxiety. today i found out what pet owners can do to help put them at ease. xxx pets fireworks-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line election:pets dealing with fireworks rochester, mn nat: fireworks vo:for many it's the sound of celebration. but for mans best friend the pop, pop, pop of pyrotechnics nat? could spark fear and anxiety. sot: duke is a very nervous dog. vo:micheal dean walks his son's dog everyday. lowerthird2line election:michael dean rochester, mn sot: he's so nervous that i dog sit him during the day while my son is out. pets fireworks-lpkg-8 vo:loud noises including thunder give duke the spooks. sot: he would howl and a carry on a little bit. vo:veterainian dr.jocelyn bell sees dogs shaken up by fireworks often. lowerthird2line election:dr.jocelyn bell veterinarian sot: they actually go into a very fearful response could be things like shaking, trying to hide or trying get into places clawing at doors. pets fireworks-lpkg-9 vo:she says the best way to help your pet during the fireworks celebration is to create a safe space for the animal.. sot: a bathroom even sometimes you can put a kennel in there with a blanket over there a darker area for them to have a secure place to hide and turn on amibant noises such as the tv or radio at a fairly loud decibel. vo:dean knows where his duke is always most comfortable. sot: that's sitting right beside me he'd probably sit on my lap if i let him but he's kind of big. there are devices including pet vest that can ease the stress for your pet. but the veterinarians i spoke to say nothing beats a hug from their owner. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. coming up tonight at 10 we're taking a closer look at when pets' nervous behavior should be checked out by a veterinarian.
