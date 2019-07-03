Clear

Farmers still hurting from flooding

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 7:35 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

with more rain in the forecast... it has a lot of people saying, "enough already." especially for those recovering from the flash floods last week... and we're learning that all the water is (really having a huge impact for farmers. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with their struggle. tyler and arielle a lot roads like this are now clear of water... but that's (not the case for farmers crops. heading back to shore! one farmer in canton sent us this video... so much water on his soybean field á he could canoe on it! just down the road here... is farmer roger toquam. water this was his corn field when water came flooding in... this is what that field looks like today. we had corn out there one time, and now you can see ducks out there swimming, so that's very unfortunate. the result á his crops fully under water. some years everything works out great and some years you have to deal with this. it's the second hard planting season in a row after last year's wet weather caused a long delay. fingers were crossed that we were going to be able to have a good year this year, but that storm did take the top end of our yield off. toquam estimates he lost about 5á percent of his crops and says he can't make up that loss through insurance. he'll lose nearly 600 dollars for every acre damaged by rain. and while it hurts, he says it's part of the job. you never know what you're going to have in the end until you actually toquam tells me even though he's going through all of this, he does feel lucky and fortunate that he still has crops to harvest in fall. he says he knows farmers in other parts of the united states that didn't get to plant anything this spring because of weather. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kim tnews
