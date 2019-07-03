Speech to Text for Tracking Possible Storms Wednesday Afternoon & Evening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... we'll begin wednesday on a dry note, allowing for more clean up after this week's torrential rain. mostly cloudy skies will block a fair amount of sunshine, but temps will be on the rise again today, topping off in the middle 80s with dew points near 70 once again. all of this instability (among other things) invites unsettled weather back into the forecast as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. shower and storm activity will begin to move back in wednesday afternoon with a threat for severity including strong winds, heavy rain, and hail. unfortunately, we remain on track for this unsettled pattern to spill into independence day (thursday). scattered shower and storm activity may spoil some outdoor plans so be sure to monitor the forecast through the entire day. today: patchy am fog/afternoon showers & storms highs: mid 80s winds: se 3á6 mph tonight: scattered showers & storms lows: upper 60s winds: s 3á6 mph thursday: thanks brandon.