Speech to Text for Med City set to acquire electric vehicles

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first tonight... the med city is growing and so is our desire for sustainable modes of transportááá enter electric cars. the international energy agency predicts 125 million electric cars will be on the road worldwide by 20á20. the agency estimates there are fewer than five million on the road now. and the med city is all in on the electric upswing. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live with a look at the future of transportatio n in rochester. isabella? live katie and george... the city of rochester has decided to join a collbaration purchasing more than 2100 electric vehicles by the end of 2020. these range from city and school buses to smaller vehicles. talk to people already driving electric cars and they'll tell you this is the wave of the future. xxxx chris lukenbill loves his electric car. he views the city of rochester's decision to get more electric vehicles as a positive step to becoming a more sustainable city. "there are so many different aspects of driving an electric vehicle that people come to it from. there's obviously of course the environmental side of it, there's the enjoyment side of it of driving an electric vehicle. it's an enjoyable experience in a lot of ways and the economics side of it." he sees the creation of an electric fleet for the city as an example of municipal leadership that will have a wideá ranging positive impact.. "with the electric transportatio n you are able to offset a lot of those greenhouse gases but also and rochester is one of 127 cities joining the effort to cut gas usage by up to 1 million gallons a year. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. there are 38 states including the district of columbia that have joined this collaborative//