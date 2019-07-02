Clear

Bragging Rights over Blood Donations

Police, firefighters and first responders compete to collect blood donations

today ápolice officers battled it out with fire fighters and eá máts... but don't worry á it's all for a good cause. lifeáserve blood center in mason city hosted a 'battle of the badges' this afternoon. those who donated even got a free tee shirt. dustin schwart is a corrections officer with cerro gordo county and says this is his first time donating and he is proud to there's all the incidents happening with law enforcement nowadays, any blood is good blood. if you missed out on today's event á you can still make an appointment to donate blood. visit our website at kimt
